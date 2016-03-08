Revealed: The reason behind the schism of Agnelli and Allegri
10 May at 20:15Frost has metaphorically settled in Turin, as a schism has emerged between Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and head coach Massimiliano Allegri; which will likely result in the departure of the Italian manager and a new man to take his place.
According to what has been reported by La Repubblica however, there is a specific reason for the divide between Agnelli and Allegri; with it not being down to contract or financial reasons but instead down to the fact that Agnelli would like a manager with a fresh tactical approach.
It is unknown as of yet if Allegri will definitely be leaving the club but all signs point towards a departure for the Italian mister.
