Revealed: The reason Inter lead race for Man Utd forward wanted by PSG
21 April at 14:30Romelu Lukaku is a wanted man. Manchester United's Belgian forward is a target of Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and PSG; all three clubs keen on adding him to their roster over the summer. Lukaku has perhaps not dazzled as much as he was expected to at the Manchester club and the Belgian could be moving on this summer.
Inter are looking at Lukaku as a potential replacement for if Mauro Icardi leaves; the Argentine having been at the centre of a crisis these past few months after being stripped of his captaincy and dropped from the squad after tensions grew between Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara and the Inter Milan management.
Inter, however, lead the race for Romelu Lukaku thanks to a pre-existing relationship with Lukaku's agent, Pastorello. Pastorello is also the agent of Inter forward Antonio Candreva and it is thought that this pre-existing bond, as per Tuttosport, could be enough to give the Nerazzurri the edge in the race for the forward.
Lukaku will not come cheap, however, and if Inter were to move they would likely need to use funds raised by the departures of other players; with it probable that Lukaku could command a figure upwards of €70m.
