Revealed: the reason Milan fans bombarded Higuain to Chelsea announcement...

23 January at 23:15
Chelsea announced the official signing of Gonzalo Higuain this evening, leading AC Milan to then confirm the signing of Genoa's Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek. On Chelsea's official Higuain announcement tweet, however, AC Milan twitter took it upon themselves to bombard it with pictures of Nutella 'b-ready' bars.

The reason behind this comes from a meme created from a Gonzalo Higuain picture where the Argentine was with his Milan teammates and holding in his hand, almost obscured from the camera's view, a box of Nutella b-ready bars. Therefore, the meme was born and Milan twitter decided to unleash it to full extent on Chelsea's announcement tweet. A pun can also be formed by the idea of Chelsea having to 'b(e) ready' for what Higuain brings to their side.
   

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.