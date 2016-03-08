Revealed: the reason Milan fans bombarded Higuain to Chelsea announcement...

Chelsea announced the official signing of Gonzalo Higuain this evening, leading AC Milan to then confirm the signing of Genoa's Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek. On Chelsea's official Higuain announcement tweet, however, AC Milan twitter took it upon themselves to bombard it with pictures of Nutella 'b-ready' bars.The reason behind this comes from a meme created from a Gonzalo Higuain picture where the Argentine was with his Milan teammates and holding in his hand, almost obscured from the camera's view, a box of Nutella b-ready bars. Therefore, the meme was born and Milan twitter decided to unleash it to full extent on Chelsea's announcement tweet. A pun can also be formed by the idea of Chelsea having to 'b(e) ready' for what Higuain brings to their side.