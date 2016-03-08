Revealed: The reason why Juventus are not convinced by Barcelona's Umtiti

01 May at 11:30
Juventus are in the hunt for a top class central defender for next season, Barzagli's retirement and Caceres' departure require the Bianconeri management to look for substitutes in the department.

The name of Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona is one of those linked with Juventus in the past couple of weeks.

According to Tuttosport, however, the Frenchman does not convince the management because of knee problems he had in the past. Paratici is afraid of finding himself with a player who is not healthy and for this reason, he is also probing other goals like Savic from Atletico Madrid.

