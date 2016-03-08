Revealed: The reason why Leonardo is considering his resignation at AC Milan
22 May at 09:30One more game and then the future of AC Milan will be much clearer, whether the team will feature in the Champions League or in the Europa League. After the season, however, there could be a revolution in the management structures, with Leonardo's position in the future Rossoneri management uncertain.
According to Corriere della Sera, the Brazilian would be thinking about immediately resigning after Sunday's Serie A match against Spal.
Since Ivan Gazidis became the new CEO of the club, there have been several differences of opinion with the director. The dualism between the two makes cohabitation impossible and for this reason, Leonardo is considering leaving his role as technical director at the end of the season.
If in the past summer the market operations were conducted in complete autonomy by him, in January, after the arrival of Gazidis at Casa Milan, the negotiations had to receive the endorsement of the CEO, who, for example, rejected the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Leonardo is a director who likes to be free and work in full autonomy, something which has not happened since the arrival of Gazidis from Arsenal. In fact, in England, he only dealt with the commercial and financial aspects of the club.
Now, upon his arrival in Italy, his sphere of influence has also extended to the sports area, crossing the sphere of Leonardo. In case of the departure of the Brazilian, Gazidis already has a replacement in his hand, namely Luis Campos, the current sporting director of Lille, a club very close to Elliott.
