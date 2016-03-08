Revealed: The reason why Lukaku is training with Anderlecht

The reason why Romelu Lukaku is training with Anderlecht and not Manchester United has now emerged.Lukaku was in Belgium, training with his former club Anderlecht and reports have said that United have fined the striker for this behaviour. He has been asked to pay two weeks of wages as fine.The Athletic's Adam Crofton has revealed the reason why the Juventus and Inter target has been training with Anderlecht.He says: "Lukaku was yesterday absent from United training without explicit permission as he attempts to seal a move to Inter Milan or Juventus. My information this afternoon is that Lukaku was told by the club that if he stayed at United’s training ground, he would be expected to train with the club’s Under 23 team.

"As a leading international striker, Lukaku felt hurt and isolated and this is one of his justifications for instead choosing to spend yesterday at Anderlecht. Lukaku began his career with the Belgian club and maintains strong links with personnel there. Indeed, the very first thing you see when entering the academy reception at Anderlecht is a canvas of Lukaku in the club’s colours. Both United and Lukaku’s representatives declined to comment."



Meanwhile, Inter have restarted talks for the player and have made a new offer of around 75 million euros.

