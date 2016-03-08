Revealed: the reason why Milan did not close a deal for Correa

Sky Sport expert Luca Marchetti had this to say about the potential Milan-Correa deal (via Milannews.it): 'The Correa situation is now a little more complicated. Milan and Atletico had found a 40 million euros agreement but the rossoneri could not close the deal because of Andre Silva's failed transfer to Monaco. Atletico would now like to get a little more for Correa so let's see. Milan have cooled down talks on the Correa front since they first want to see what will happen with Andre Silva. Even so, Correa's agent was recently in Milano so there was likely a contact between Milan and the player's agent'.



AC Milan just sold off Patrick Cutrone to Wolverhampton in the EPL for 22 million euros bonuses included. The rossoneri are on the verge of completing a double swoop as Rafael Leao (35 million euros) and Leo Duarte (10-11 million euros) are set to join the club in the coming hours. Milan have so far signed Theo Hernandez, Rade Krunic and Ismael Bennacer (who still has to be officialized). More to come on the matter...