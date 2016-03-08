Revealed: The reason why VAR did not intervene on Cuadrado's handball in Atalanta-Juve

23 November at 17:45
During the second half of Atalanta-Juventus, referee Rocchi did not recognize the handball of Juan Cuadrado and after that Higuain scored his second of the match to give the Bianconeri the win. But why wasn't VAR used in the aftermath? The rules explain that, in the event that the ball is touched by players of both teams, the build-up is not to be considered continuous. With the touches of Papu Gomez and then Pasalic, the VAR could have no longer been used. That is why Cuadrado's handball was not called and why Higuain's goal stood

