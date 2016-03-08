Revealed: The record figure Real Madrid will receive from new Adidas deal
05 November at 16:00In the field, the season did not start in the best way for Real Madrid. The disappointing results, however, are not being felt outside the pitch, where the Los Blancos continue to fly and get richer.
As revealed by Marca, in fact, Real Madrid are ready to sign a new agreement with its historical technical sponsor Adidas for the next ten years. 1.1 billion euros will end up in the coffers of the club, which is equal to 110 million per year, the highest figure of all time.
In comparison, Manchester United receive 85 million from their technical sponsor, while in Italy, Juventus get 25 million per season from Adidas and AC Milan only 12 million from Puma.
Go to comments