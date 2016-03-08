Revealed: The release clause in Correa's new Lazio contract
03 October at 10:30According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport, the new contract of Lazio forward Joaquin Correa includes a bumper release clause, to somewhat safeguard the Argentine against the interest of several big clubs.
AC Milan showed a minor interest in the player during the summer but now any interested party would have to pay 80 million euros to free him from his contract, as well as tempt the player financially, who now earns 2.2 million euros per season to make him one of the Biancocelesti's highest earners.
