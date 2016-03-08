Revealed: The revenue AC Milan would miss out on without UCL or EL

In case of UCL qualification, then they would get at least €50m, with the potential of increasing the pot with good results in the tournament. As for EL, the revenue would be around €15-20m and the prize money for good results in significantly less.

As highlighted by today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport, should AC Milan fail to qualify for Champions League or Europa League, the Rossoneri would miss out on quite a lot of money. Given their financial situation, they need all the money they can get.