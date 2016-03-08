Revealed: The revenue AC Milan would miss out on without UCL or EL
06 November at 11:45As highlighted by today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport, should AC Milan fail to qualify for Champions League or Europa League, the Rossoneri would miss out on quite a lot of money. Given their financial situation, they need all the money they can get.
In case of UCL qualification, then they would get at least €50m, with the potential of increasing the pot with good results in the tournament. As for EL, the revenue would be around €15-20m and the prize money for good results in significantly less.
