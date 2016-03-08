Ronaldo targets Ajax as he recovers with training machine developed by NASA



The Corriere dello Sport reveals one of Cristiano Ronaldo's secrets in training and rehabilitation.



It is an instrument that could help him get back on the pitch faster after being injured on Monday. CR7 has, in fact, an AlterG, a machine designed by NASA, the US space agency, that was purchased during his time in Madrid, which allows you to train in the absence of gravity. You run on a treadmill inside a casing where the air pressure is adjusted so as to reduce your body weight up to 80%. This activity allows you to speed up recovery times from an injury and also to run without weighing on your joints.



With that in mind, the race is now on for Cristiano to be fit and available for the Amsterdam game.



