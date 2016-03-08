Revealed: the six players that will leave Inter after Conte appointment

On the day where Inter Milan will be playing to cement their place in the UEFA Champions League, as many as six players might well play their final match at San Siro.

Mauro Icardi’s time at Inter is all set to come to an end as he has been informed by the club that he is not in the plans going forward.



Apart from him, Portugal international Cedric Soares is all set to return to his club Southampton after his loan deal expires.



Cedric’s national teammate Joao Mario is also likely to leave the club in the coming transfer window as he is being linked with a move to Premier League club Newcastle United.



Midfielder Antonio Candreva’s time with Inter is seemingly all but over, whereas centre-back Miranda and winger Ivan Perisic will take part in their final outing as well.

