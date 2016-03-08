Kolarov, Dzeko, Pastore, Manolas, Nzonzi e Perotti.

According to Sky Sport, there are six Roma players that will leave the club this summer. The likes of Aleksandr Kolarov, Edin Dzeko, Javier Pastore, Kostas Manolas, Steven N'Zonzi and Diego Perotti are all destined to bid their farewell to the Italian capital.Dzeko is being strongly linked with a move to Inter while Manolas is wanted by both Juventus and Arsenal.