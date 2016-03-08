Revealed: The three defenders Juventus are targeting for the summer transfer market

01 February at 11:15
It was a complicated transfer market for Juventus, with the arrival of Aaron Ramsey postponed until next summer and the redemption's of Marko Pjaca and Gonzalo Higuain being at risk. The Bianconeri's only operation was replacing Mehdi Benatia with Martin Caceres but, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Juve management is already planning for the summer transfer market.

Not only the arrival of Ramsey on a free transfer, but Fabio Paratici is also looking to reinforce the defence and has identified Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax), Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid) and Cristian Romero (Genoa) as the main targets to reinforce Massimiliano Allegri's team.

