Revealed: the three sales Lazio must make before signing Chelsea defender
17 January at 18:30Lazio have been in constant communication with Chelsea over the signature of Italian right-back Davide Zappacosta. Since moving to Chelsea from Torino, Zappacosta has been overshadowed and never given the chance he perhaps deserves.
Lazio are said to want to bring in Zappacosta on a temporary deal with a right-to-buy in the summer – that would likely be exercised by the Roman club. However, Lazio must make three sales or loan sales to free up wage budget before bringing in the Italian. These deals that are likely to have to take place before Zappacosta can sign for Lazio are Dusan Basta’s sale (likely to Bologna) and the loan deals involving sending Alessandro Murgia and Riza Durmisi, to Genoa or Spal and Celta Vigo respectively.
Therefore, there is still a long way to go before this deal is over the line and the future of Zappacosta will be intertwined with that of Durmisi, Murgia and Basta.
