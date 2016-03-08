As reported by Manchester Evening News , the Special One has already completed a list of eight candidates, including three Serie A player, who could arrive this summer.

These three Serie A players are Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, Inter's Milan Skriniar and AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli. However, at the moment, neither of these teams are interested in selling their respective stars. With that said, Man Utd could be willing to offer an amount of money that would make the clubs re-evaluate the situation.

Mourinho is, in fact, preparing a few offers, which will be very high. Something that we've seen many times over the years with Man Utd, who aren't afraid of spending big.