Revealed: the three U-21 starlets AC Milan want to sign in the summer
19 February at 16:55AC Milan are looking for potential transfer opportunities in the summer. The Rossoneri signed two crucial players in the January transfer window: Piatek and Paqueta and the fans of the Serie A giants expect more big names to arrive at the San Siro for the 2019/20 campaign.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, there are two youths that have been tracked by the Rossoneri and that could join the team in the summer: the first one in the list is Nices' Saint-Maximin who could be leaving his club also because of a bad relationship with Patrick Vieira. Brugges' Groeneveld and Psv's Bergwijn are also being eyed by the Serie A giants.
