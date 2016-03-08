Revealed: the three U-21 starlets AC Milan want to sign in the summer

Maldini Leonardo tribuna Milan
19 February at 16:55
AC Milan are looking for potential transfer opportunities in the summer. The Rossoneri signed two crucial players in the January transfer window: Piatek and Paqueta and the fans of the Serie A giants expect more big names to arrive at the San Siro for the 2019/20 campaign.

According to  La Gazzetta dello Sport, there are two youths that have been tracked by the Rossoneri and that could join the team in the summer: the first one in the list is Nices' Saint-Maximin who could be leaving his club also because of a bad relationship with Patrick Vieira. Brugges'  Groeneveld and Psv's Bergwijn are also being eyed by the Serie A giants.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.