Revealed: The truth about Juventus' offer for Matthijs de Ligt
23 June at 13:55While Serie A giants Juventus are keen on signing Matthijs de Ligt, they are not willing to go overboard in the pursuit of the young Dutchman.
De Ligt is a name that is on everyone's lips currently as the transfer saga involving him continues to confuse many. Reliable reports had earlier stated that Paris Saint-Germain are very close to signing him, but fresh ones state that Juventus are now close to sealing the deal for him.
But reports from IlBianconero state that while Juventus do want the defender, they are not willing to shell out all the cash on him this summer.
While Juve are still concerned that they might get behind the line for the defender but they do not want to spend more than 7 million euros a season for his wages.
They don't feel that he is worth the wages that Paul Pogba might earn and how much they shelled out on Cristiano Ronaldo might not be worth a 19-year-old like him.
De Ligt has already visited the Juventus training ground and Juventus are currently working with Mino Raiola to reduce the wage demands of the defender.
Go to comments