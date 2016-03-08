Revealed: The truth about Juventus' offer for Matthijs de Ligt

de ligt, ajax, esulta, braccia larghe, tottenham, 2018/19
23 June at 13:55
While Serie A giants Juventus are keen on signing Matthijs de Ligt, they are not willing to go overboard in the pursuit of the young Dutchman.

De Ligt is a name that is on everyone's lips currently as the transfer saga involving him continues to confuse many. Reliable reports had earlier stated that Paris Saint-Germain are very close to signing him, but fresh ones state that Juventus are now close to sealing the deal for him.

But reports from IlBianconero state that while Juventus do want the defender, they are not willing to shell out all the cash on him this summer.

While Juve are still concerned that they might get behind the line for the defender but they do not want to spend more than 7 million euros a season for his wages.

They don't feel that he is worth the wages that Paul Pogba might earn and how much they shelled out on Cristiano Ronaldo might not be worth a 19-year-old like him.

De Ligt has already visited the Juventus training ground and Juventus are currently working with Mino Raiola to reduce the wage demands of the defender.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.