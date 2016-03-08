Revealed: The truth about Milan's pursuit of Arsenal star

29 June at 12:30
According to what has been suggested by widely connected Milan TV journalist Mauro Suma, AC Milan were never interested in seriously pursuing Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira.

Speaking on Milan TV, Suma said that "AC Milan never considered a move for Torreira, never discussed a move with his agent and never opened formal talks with Arsenal. That's not an opinion. That's an official line."

This follows reports from both La Gazzetta dello Sport and Tuttosport this morning that suggest that Milan deny that there is or was any interest from their side in the Arsenal midfielder. Therefore, it is probably right to assume that these were media inventions to stir up controversy.

Meanwhile, Milan are preparing to launch a bid for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, with Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet seen as second choice, after Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout reportedly prefers a move to Napoli over Milan.

