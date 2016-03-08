Revealed: The truth about the Vecino-Allan swap deal between Inter and Napoli
24 January at 12:00Inter Milan are very active on the transfer market and the same can be said about Napoli. While the Nerazzurri have added Ashley Young and Victor Moses to their squad, Gennaro Gattuso has welcomed Stanislav Lobotka and Diego Demme at the San Paolo. And in the past couple of days, there have been rumours of a possible swap deal between both teams.
The idea was to swap two unsettled midfielders - Matias Vecino and Allan. This idea, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via tuttomercatoweb.com), came from the Nerazzurri, who proposed the exchange deal two days ago.
However, the attempt failed and the deal will not materialize even in the future. Napoli immediately rejected this scenario. However, according to the Milanese paper, Inter will continue to try and sign the former Udinese man and give Antonio Conte a last-minute signing.
Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri need to solve the Vecino situation and not make a capital loss. Thus, perhaps, the door could reopen in the next few days, with the Politano-Llorente swap deal also at stake between the clubs.
Go to comments