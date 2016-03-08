Revealed: the two big signings Juventus want to give Sarri
16 June at 19:05Two important signings will be given to Maurizio Sarri. According to Sky Italia, Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici is working on two names in particular.
The report claims that the current area that Paratici is looking to reinforce is the midfield, where his aim is to give Sarri what he needs to go far next season. The two names mentioned in the report are Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa, who are two dream signings for the Bianconeri.
