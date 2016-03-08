Revealed: The two managers that Cristiano Ronaldo wants on the Juventus bench
01 June at 19:05Juventus are currently in the process of selecting a new head coach, one who can replace Massimiliano Allegri at the helm of the Serie A giants. Allegri's five-year stint in charge has come to an end and Maurizio Sarri and Mauricio Pochettino appear to be frontrunners of the shortlist.
According to what has been reported by Rai Sport, however, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo would have voiced his thoughts in a meeting with the Bianconeri management. According to Rai, Ronaldo has presented the names of both Jose Mourinho, who he worked under at Real Madrid, and Carlo Ancelotti, whose exploits at Napoli, as well as past successes with Bayern and Real Madrid also, have not gone unnoticed.
However, the reports suggest that both routes were considered to be impractical by the Juventus leadership and, therefore, neither will be evaluated any further.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments