Revealed: The two midfielders AC Milan could sacrifice this summer

30 June at 12:00
After the agreement reached with UEFA about the exclusion from the Europa League, AC Milan can now act with more clarity on the transfer market. Besides ongoing negotiations for incoming transfer, however, the club is also considering some sales.

According to today's edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, Franck Kessie could be sacrificed on the market. The Ivorian will be carefully evaluated by Marco Giampaolo during the training camp.

The former Atalanta man will join the team later because of his commitments at the African Cup of Nations. After that, the new Rossoneri coach will decide whether o bet on him in his midfield.

Another midfielder who could leave the San Siro this summer is Lucas Biglia. The Argentinian has a salary of over 3 million euros net per season and only one year left on his contract. His time at the club has been somewhat negative also given his injury record. Vincenzo Montella's Fiorentina seems to be one of the clubs interested in the player.

