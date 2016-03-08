According to La Gazzetta dello Sport Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti is ready to sell both José Maria Callejon and Dries Mertens to buy Real Madrid star Karim Benzema.The Frenchman seemed to have dropped a Real Madrid exit hint yesterday and Napoli fans are dreaming of signing the French striker.​Ancelotti would be open to welcome his former striker at the San Paolo and is ready to sell two of Napoli’s best players of the last few seasons.