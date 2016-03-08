Revealed: The two reasons why Gazidis is not convinced by AC Milan's Piatek deal

Yesterday, AC Milan took a step forward in the negotiations for the transfer of Krzystof Piatek to the club. As reported in today's edition of Corriere della Sera, aside from Leonardo and Maldini, Ivan Gazidis was also present at yesterday's meeting with Genoa representatives.



The Italian paper says that the CEO of the clubs was the most sceptical of the three regarding the deal due to the cost of the transaction and for the excessive technical similarity of the Polish striker to Cutrone.