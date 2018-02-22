Revealed: Three kind of bans that UEFA can impose on AC Milan

CalcioMercato can understand that UEFA can impose three kinds of sanctions on AC Milan, who are awaiting response from the authority after they breached FFP regulations last summer.



The rossoneri spent around 200 million euros last summer in player acquisition, but after a series of disappointing results, Vincenzo Montella was sacked as the club's boss. Rino Gattuso was brought in and the performances improved following that. Milan have finished sixth in the Serie A and have earned qualification into the Europa League for next season.



CalcioMercato understands that UEFA can impose three kinds of sanctions on Milan with the first one being an official warning about a ban, if a breach happens again. This will not involve any other sanction or ban.



The second one option could see UEFA ask for a fine in the region of 15 to 20 million euros and Milan will have to pay one-third of the fine immediately and the rest would have to be paid later on the basis of the deal that the club strike with UEFA.



The third one could see Milan get banned from European competition and Atalanta will play the Europa League instead of the rossoneri. The club will also lose their TV rights.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)