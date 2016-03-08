Revealed: Tottenham's response as Inter make enquiry for Spurs star

29 October at 17:15
Tottenham Hotspur have no intention of letting Jan Vertonghen leave in January. The Belgian defender, whose contract with the North London club is expiring next summer, is a target of Serie A side Inter Milan, as well as Manchester United. However, Spurs would, as per reports from The Guardian, rather see the player leave on a free next summer than let him go for a fee in January.

This is likely so that the Premier League side have enough time to source and sign a replacement, without rushing it and ending up with the wrong option. In January, however, Inter can, as a foreign club to Spurs, begin negotiating with Vertonghen in regards to signing a deal as a free agent in the summer of 2020.

The Nerazzurri management can offer the player a three-year deal, which may be enough to tempt him to leave England behind in favour of Italy. Spurs may still offer a contract to their Belgian defender but, for now, he will remain with the club as they aim to pursue a place in the top four of the Premier League.

