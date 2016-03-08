Revealed: Tottenham set Eriksen's price tag amid Inter links

One of the players on their wish list is Christian Eriksen, whose contract with Tottenham expires this summer. Of course, Spurs would like to monetize his departure, this willing to sell him in January. According to La Repubblica ( via Calciomercato.com ), they have slapped a €20m price tag on the player.

It's no secret that Inter are looking to reinforce the midfield in January, having struggled with a lot of injuries in the first half of the season, which really highlighted their depth issues. Therefore, the Nerazzurri directors are at hard work to identify possible solutions.