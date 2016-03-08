Revealed: Two reasons why Juventus won't sign Ramsey this month
26 January at 12:10Juventus are now very unlikely to sign Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal this month instead of signing him on a free in the summer.
The Welshman played for Arsenal in their 3-1 defeat against Manchester United in the FA Cup and has been very impressive under Unai Emery over the last 3 or 4 games.
Tuttosport reveal two reasons why Juve will not sign Ramsey in the ongoing transfer window, with a deal already struck for a move to the bianconeri next summer.
One reason pertains not just to doing so out of respect for Arsenal, but because the final details of the economic agreement are yet to be ironed out. While Ramsey will join Juve next summer, he is yet to finalize contract details.
Its similar to what happened with Emre Can, for whom Juve finalized the contract towards the end of the season.
The second reason pertains to Arsenal's demands. They won't allow the player to leave this month because of injury issues and Emery's willingess to not play Ozil, but will be willing to part ways for a fee of 25 million euros.
Juve find that fee to be excessive and will not go ahead if Arsenal demand that fee.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments