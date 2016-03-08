Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly still trains in traditional ways and two methods are the ones he really prefers.The Portuguese star made his Juventus debut on Saturday when the Old Lady had picked up a 3-2 win over Chievo Verona after being 2-1 down. And it said that the club's players are gaping in awe at how Ronaldo trains, despite 33.Gazzetta dello Sport say Ronaldo follows two traditional methods of training and that makes him the strongest player in the world.The outlet states that Ronaldo is always the first to training and is the last one to exit it. It also states that during his Man United days, it was said that Ryan Giggs was the best at boxing, but as soon as Ronaldo competed with Giggs, the opinions of many had changed.Ronaldo stills trains by hitting shots from 30 or 40 metres out and still trains both his right and left foot by hitting the ball against the wall.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)