Revealed: Unai Emery's summer transfer budget at Arsenal

05 February at 13:50
According to what has been reported by English paper The Mirror, Arsenal boss Unai Emery has already been informed of his transfer budget for the summer - standing at a meagre €40m. 

This could change, however, if Emery were to help Arsenal finish in 4th or higher; or alternatively win the Europa League, as that would guarantee Champions League football and would give Arsenal more income and, thus, more leeway with financial fair play restrictions..

Arsenal made just one signing in the winter market; bringing in Denis Suarez on loan from La Liga side Barcelona - with the Gunners having an option to buy the Spaniard in the summer. 

