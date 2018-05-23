Manchester United are the most valuable club in Europe, according to a recent study carried out by KPMG’s rankings.

The report analysed the 32 biggest clubs according to presence on social media, revenue over the last three years and European success.

Having grown by 5%, Manchester United top the list €3.255 billion, while Real Madrid are in second place at €2.92bn (£2.62bn) and Barcelona are third with €2.783bn.

Bayern Munich are fourth (€2.552bn), and Premier League Champions Manchester City are fifth, being judged to be worth €2.16bn.

The Top 32 also includes Napoli, Milan and Inter , though the Rossoneri’s recent Financial Fair Play issues could see them be banned from making transfers or participating in European competitions.

Napoli are 17th, Milan are 18th and Inter 20th, and are worth €518, €514 and €491 million respectively.

The Premier League are on Top here, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool all in the Top 10, and Leicester City are 15th.