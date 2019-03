According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the future of Roma forward Edin Dzeko is hanging in the balance. The Bosnian target man is approaching the final year of his contract but could be set to leave the Italian capital sooner depending on one condition.La Gazzetta suggests that if Roma do not qualify for the Champions league next season, Dzeko will leave the club as a result of the Giallorossi's reduced wage budget. Dzeko is Roma's highest earner and the 33-year-old earns €4.5 per season in Rome.A bust-up between Dzeko and Stephan El Shaarawy after the loss to Spal also suggests that Roma's Bosnian forward has very little time left amongst the streets of Rome. Dzeko is being chased by Inter Milan, as well as Premier League club West Ham, who would have to cough up a figure of €30m+ for his signature, if Roma do qualify for the Champions League, but considerably less if the club need to sell.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.