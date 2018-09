Fiorentina’s Argentine forward Giovanni Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid head coach and former Lazio forward Diego Simeone, has been attracting attention this year as he looks to prove himself in Serie A. The 23-year-old joined Fiorentina in 2017 from Genoa, scoring 14 in 38 for the Viola in Serie A last season, and scoring once in two games in this year’s campaign so far.Speaking in a lengthy interview with La Repubblica, Simeone revealed more about his life and career, including the mantra his father told him before he left to join Genoa:“A family.”"Yes, and it's not rhetoric, it's our story, we trained as it had never happened before - always a thousand, no one spared a drop of sweat, we reacted like this, as David would have liked.""No, never, that was the captain's legacy, our symbol, and certain symbols do not touch.""At that time I had recently found a girl, I had fallen in love, yes, it was Giulia who gave me a hand, and then meditation, a path that my mother told me"."It's easy to explain, I think, so if we put our passion, our grit in the field, we can be surprised, if we lack these qualities we become a terribly normal team, and we do not want to be.""Me and Fede are very good friends, because we share this destiny: to be the sons of two great players ... Well, the real advantage is to have someone trustworthy to ask for advice, and even to enter a locker room for real players when you're a kid. the funny thing is that my father came for the first time to see me play as a professional last August 26, when we won with Chievo.”"Yes, I really wanted to put it in. When you know there's a parent in the stands, it's not easy.”"There is one that is a mantra." He told me before I left for Genoa: Giovanni, remember that until your last training session you have the chance to improve yourself.”"I could say that I want to score more goals than last season, but the truth is that I want to learn how to be more useful to the team, to become the reference to raise the midfielders, for example"."But that's me, I can work on it a bit, but without exaggerating"."Pure happiness, but this joy is the daughter of all the work done here in Florence, I have to thank Pioli, who often keeps me in the field at the end of the training session, explains the movements and makes me work on the technique.”"In my opinion, Inter is very strong.”"Exciting, to the end, the level in Italy has risen, not just Cristiano Ronaldo, but many other strong players, it's nice to play here"."Courage, youth, fun, gratitude, we are a group of good feelings, we want to do better than last year.”"None of us is the same as before: our values ​​are written on that band: the love for Florence, the gratitude for Davide Astori, our captain forever.”For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.