Revealed: what Higuain told his friends about Serie A ban
13 November at 11:55Gonzalo Higuain is waiting to know how many games he will be banned for after the red card he was shown in the final minutes of AC Milan-Juventus last Sunday.
The Argentinean is likely to receive a two-match ban although reports in Italy claim the Argentinean still hopes to be suspended only for one game (READ MORE).
La Gazzetta dello Sport reports what the AC Milan striker has told his friends about the suspension that will be announced today.
“Higuain smiled with friends and told them he doesn’t expect a lengthy ban because he tried to hold himself without exaggerating”, the Italian paper states.
“Higuain believes he was much more direct in the first half when he was protesting for Benatia’s handball and the possible red card for the Juventus defender.”
The Argentinean striker will surely miss AC Milan’s next game against Lazio at the Olimpico. If he will be banned for two games, El Pipita will also skip the next home game against Parma on the 2nd of December.
