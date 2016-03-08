Revealed: What Icardi told Inter executives at meeting

Mauro Icardi is at the centre of a real crisis at Inter Milan. Earlier in the week, Icardi was stripped of his captaincy and left out of Inter Milan's Europa League squad for their 1-0 win over Rapid Vienna.Icardi was replaced by experienced goalkeeper Samir Handanovic as captain; whilst Lautaro Martinez led the line for the Nerazzurri. Icardi's drama revolves around the relationship, or decline thereof, between Icardi and his partner-agent Wanda Nara, and the Inter Milan executives and management. Wanda Nara has been viewed as a nightmare to work with from a Nerazzurri perspective; former Juve CEO Beppe Marotta having to put his foot down and finally help the club take action.Mediaset are reporting that, at a meeting between Icardi and the Inter executives yesterday, Icardi expressed his love for the club; explaining that he always tried to do his best for the good of the club - and how shocked and perhaps saddened he was at having the captain's armband taken away from him. In return, Inter offered him reassurances, such as no fine for his refusal to play in the match against Vienna but the Argentine will not be taking to the field against Sampdoria at the weekend.

