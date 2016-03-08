Revealed: What is blocking the Suso-Under swap deal between Milan and Roma
18 January at 13:00From a pillar of AC Milan to a problem. As highlighted by Corriere dello Sport (via milanlive.it), this has been Suso's story at the San Siro. Once immovable and the main assist-man of the team, now the Spaniard is criticized by the fans and has his suitcases ready for a move out of the club.
Suso has scored just one goal and made two assists so far this season and has lost his starting spot to Samu Castillejo in Stefano Pioli's new 4-4-2 formation, where it seems that he will hardly get the space. For this reason, the Rossoneri management have decided to find a new club for the player and they have been looking around, together with the players' agents.
Abroad there are some interesting options such as Sevilla, Leipzig or Valencia. In Italy, however, Roma can be the ideal solution, especially with the Giallorossi's failure to land Matteo Politano from Inter in a swap deal for Leandro Spinazzola.
The club from the capital is looking for a substitute for the injured Zaniolo and Suso is on the list. In addition, Boban and Maldini like Cengiz Under, who has been identified precisely as a possible substitute for Suso.
The parties are at work to make the deal possible but there is a problem that is hindering a potential swap deal. Roma are asking for a cash contribution of 20 million euros in addition to Suso for the Turkish international and these conditions are unacceptable for Milan.
Go to comments