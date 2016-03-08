Revealed: What is missing for Kean to Everton

Moise Kean could be on his way out of Juventus. The Italian striker's contract at the Allianz Stadium expires in one year and the Bianconeri expect a fair offer for the player's value, with the intention of keeping him under control.



According to reports, at the moment, Everton is the team that has the most serious intentions. The Toffees are ready to formulate an offer that is close to te 40 million euros requested by Juventus.



Everton knows that the player is on the market but there is a knot to untie in negotiations between the two clubs: the formula, with the Serie A champions wanting a guarantee of maintaining future control over the young attacker.