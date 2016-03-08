Revealed: What Leonardo told the AC Milan team after Biglia-Kessie row

In the second half, Biglia and Kessie got into a heated argument on the bench after the later was substituted. The whole thing was caught by the TV cameras and certainly didn't look good for the club.

After the game, Leonardo was furious with the situation and locked himself in the locker room along with the team. "Nobody leaves this room until we solved this," he said according to Corriere Dello Sport.

AC Milan failed to beat their city rivals in the derby on Sunday evening, although they got close to snatching a draw at the end. However, the game itself didn't get the most headlines.