Revealed: what Man United told Raiola about Pogba’s possible Real Madrid, Juve switch
16 April at 14:45Paul Pogba's future is constantly hanging in the balance. The enigmatic Frenchman has been a star since joining Manchester United yet this brings a lot of attention from other clubs; all of whom are interested in signing the midfielder. Real Madrid and Juventus are thought to have been leading the race for Pogba; with both clubs looking to appeal to Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, to get a deal over the line.
According to what has been reported by Marca, Mino Raiola met with Manchester United to discuss his client's future, when he was told by the club that Pogba would certainly not be allowed to leave on a discount and would have to command a high transfer fee.
It is likely that a deal for Pogba could cost either Madrid or Juventus around €150m but he is a real talent who would strengthen any side he joins. Manchester United sign him for around €115m in 2016 from Juventus but the Bianconeri are one of the clubs interested in signing him; or signing him back.
