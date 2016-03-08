Revealed: what Marotta told Icardi and Wanda Nara during today's meeting

06 March at 15:50
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta held a meeting with Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara at Inter's HQ today.  Il Corriere dello Sport provides a few updates on what Marotta told the pair. Inter's official revealed in an official statement that Marotta tried to "find a good solution for both parties" although, according to  Corsport,  Marotta confirmed that he won't be given back the captain armband and that Samir Handanovic will remain the captain of the team.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.