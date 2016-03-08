Revealed: what Marotta told Icardi and Wanda Nara during today's meeting
06 March at 15:50Inter CEO Beppe Marotta held a meeting with Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara at Inter's HQ today. Il Corriere dello Sport provides a few updates on what Marotta told the pair. Inter's official revealed in an official statement that Marotta tried to "find a good solution for both parties" although, according to Corsport, Marotta confirmed that he won't be given back the captain armband and that Samir Handanovic will remain the captain of the team.
