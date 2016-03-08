Revealed: what Overmars told Paratici about De Ligt's possible move to Barcelona

Juventus played against Spal earlier today as they ended up losing by a 2-1 score line. Max Allegri's team needed to get one point today to officially win the league title but they failed to do so. It isn't really a surprising result if you take a look at the bianconeri formation that played this game as Allegri rested many of his starters ahead of their UCL return leg against Ajax on Tuesday. As Juve get ready to play against Ajax, the bianconeri still have their eyes on Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt.



PARATICI MET WITH OVERMARS - As Juve took on Ajax, bianconeri director Fabio Paratici met up with Marc Overmars recently to discuss the De Ligt situation. According to Rai Sport, Overmars confirmed to Paratici that the young Dutch defender is inches away from FC Barcelona. This meeting occured last Wednesday as both club faced-off against one another on the pitch. After De Jong, Barcelona seem ready to make another Dutch splash. Juve will probably have to look elsewhere as Hummels, Manolas, Savic and Ruben Dias are all options. More to come...