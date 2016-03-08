Revealed: What Paratici told Wanda Nara about Icardi's possible Juve move
04 July at 15:45Mauro Icardi is expected to leave Inter Milan this summer as he is not a part of Antonio Conte's technical project at the San Siro. The player would like to stay in Italy and for this reason, a move to Juventus could be a favourable solution for him.
According to Sky Sport, Wanda Nara, Icardi's wife-agent, and Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici met yesterday in Ibiza and the Bianconeri executive wanted to make it clear that the club is still interested in Icardi but that first he needs to sell some players, considering the number of strikers.
The interest and appreciation of Juventus towards Icardi has never been hidden and with the meeting, Paratici wanted to make it clear that the interest is still a target for the Italian champions.
In simplified words, Paratici wanted to tell Wanda: "Wait for us, don't go after other requests because we are willing to sign him but not yet".
