Ronaldo never wins freekick challenges during Juventus training

03 November at 15:30
As reported by La Repubblica, there is a competition that not only Cristiano Ronaldo never shares on his social media accounts, but that he never really wins.

This is the knockout free-kick challenge that Juventus players organize every Thursday at the end of training. It takes places against a fixed wall of five 1.85 metres-tall men.

Ronaldo participates together with Bernardeschi, sometimes Douglas Costa and Cuadrado, but above all together with Pjanic and Dybala, who mostly triumph in the end.

