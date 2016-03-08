Ronaldo never wins freekick challenges during Juventus training
03 November at 15:30As reported by La Repubblica, there is a competition that not only Cristiano Ronaldo never shares on his social media accounts, but that he never really wins.
This is the knockout free-kick challenge that Juventus players organize every Thursday at the end of training. It takes places against a fixed wall of five 1.85 metres-tall men.
Ronaldo participates together with Bernardeschi, sometimes Douglas Costa and Cuadrado, but above all together with Pjanic and Dybala, who mostly triumph in the end.
