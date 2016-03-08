Revealed: When Allan will be back in action for Napoli

According to Il Mattino, the midfielder could be back within 7-10 days and no sooner than that. Therefore, his presence for the game against Udinese is at risk. In the coming days, he will undergo individual exercises to recover as soon as possible.

Allan wasn't included in Napoli's squad for the game against Bologna last night, which the Partenopei surprisingly lost by 1-2. The Brazilian is suffering from a blow to his ribs that he received during the game against Liverpool last week.