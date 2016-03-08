Revealed: When Barcelona want to present Griezmann as their new player

02 July at 16:00
Antoine Griezmann's transfer from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona seems to be only a matter of days. Since last Monday, the Blaugrana can activate the lowered release clause in the player's contract set at 120 million and the club is already at work for his presentation which they would like to organize on Thursday the 11th of July, as reported by Marca.

However, there are still some things to be solved. Barcelona intends to negotiate with Atletico so that the transaction is a transfer and not through the 'payment of the termination clause' that has a higher cost in taxes. This problem should be resolved in the coming days.

​Preparing presentations in advance is nothing new for Barcelona. If the signing of Griezmann is announced next week, the forward would already be present in the first training session on July 14. Meanwhile, Frenkie De Jong will be presented next Friday, while Neto's presentation will take place on Monday or Tuesday.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.