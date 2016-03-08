Revealed: When Barcelona want to present Griezmann as their new player
02 July at 16:00Antoine Griezmann's transfer from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona seems to be only a matter of days. Since last Monday, the Blaugrana can activate the lowered release clause in the player's contract set at 120 million and the club is already at work for his presentation which they would like to organize on Thursday the 11th of July, as reported by Marca.
However, there are still some things to be solved. Barcelona intends to negotiate with Atletico so that the transaction is a transfer and not through the 'payment of the termination clause' that has a higher cost in taxes. This problem should be resolved in the coming days.
Preparing presentations in advance is nothing new for Barcelona. If the signing of Griezmann is announced next week, the forward would already be present in the first training session on July 14. Meanwhile, Frenkie De Jong will be presented next Friday, while Neto's presentation will take place on Monday or Tuesday.
