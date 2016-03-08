Revealed: When Bennacer could be announced by Milan and at Giampaolo's disposal

14 July at 13:15
Ismael Bennacer is virtually an AC Milan player and will join the Rossoneri from Empoli for 16 million euros plus bonuses. The player will undergo his medical checkups with Milan and sign a five-year contract with the club worth 1.5 million euros net per season.

The signature will take place at the end of the African Cup of Nations, where today, at 21:00 CEST, the player will be engaged with Algeria in the semifinals against Nigeria.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Marco Giampaolo will be able to count on Bennacer upon his team's return from the United States and the International Champions Cup. Presumably, in fact, the Algerian international could be available for the final ICC match against Manchester United in Cardiff.

