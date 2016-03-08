Revealed: When De Ligt to Juventus can be announced

11 July at 10:00
Italian Serie A giants Juventus are on the verge of completing the signing of Ajax highly-rated defender Matthijs de Ligt, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport, with the announcement arriving as early as in 48 hours.

The 19-year-old became the hottest property in the world of football after an inspirational season for the Dutch club where he has helped the team in qualifying for the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Since then, De Ligt has been linked with a move to numerous big clubs in Europe including FC Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain (PSG). However, the Dutch international finally agreed terms with the current Italian champions and it was confirmed by his agent Mino Raiola as well.

It was also reported that one of the reasons which convinced the young centre-back to join the Turin-based club is that his contract will also include a buyout clause of €150 million.

As per the new report, Juventus and Ajax are inching closer towards concluding the deal. The Dutch champions want €75 million for their star defender whereas now Juve are also willing to offer €67 million. It is believed that eventually the deal will be completed on the basis of a transfer fee of €70 million with bonuses.

