Revealed: When De Paul can join Milan
25 October at 14:10'Rodrigo De Paul will join Milan', these are the words of former Juventus director Luciano Moggi who claims that Udinese's Argentine star will be a player at AC Milan at some point in the near future.
Moggi revealed that there were contacts between the Rossoneri and both Udinese and De Paul's entourage in the past summer but that no deal was completed in time.
Now, it would appear as though a deal will likely take place next summer. De Paul appears dedicated to the Udine side for the meantime and will, in all likelihood, finish the 2019/20 Serie A campaign with his current side before moving on in the next summer transfer window.
De Paul would like the opportunity to play on a more ambitious level, as a reward for his loyalty to Udinese over the years. The Argentine would likely fetch around 30 million euros or above on the market as he has proven in recent years that he is a solid and consistent part of what has been, more often than not, a mid to low tier Serie A outfit.
